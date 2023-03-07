×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe rogan | podcaster | joe biden | donald trump | sam brinton | ron desantis

Joe Rogan: Biden Mentally 'Gone'

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:52 AM EST

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who claims President Joe Biden is mentally "gone," said he will not vote for Biden in 2024.

Rogan's comments on the Thursday edition of "The Joe Rogan Experience" were reported by the New York Post.

"I would vote for [former President Donald] Trump before I'd vote for Biden," Rogan said. "Just because I think with Biden, like, he's gone. ... You're gonna be relying on his cabinet. And I knew his cabinet would be this … sideshow of diversity — which is exactly what it is."

Rogan blasted Sam Brinton, a former Biden Department of Energy official, who faces felony charges for allegedly stealing luggage from airports. Brinton identifies as nonbinary.

"That one person who stole all the women's clothes. That Sam Brinton — that's a diversity hire," Rogan said.

"You just said, 'Oh, look at this. A man who dresses like a woman and has a beard and a mustache, but also wears lipstick. This is perfect for us. I don't give a f*** what this guy's good at or bad at. I don't give a f*** what their credentials are. This makes us look like we're inclusive. This makes us look like we're on the right side, so let's hire this person.'

"You can't have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry's. You certainly can't have those kind of people running the f***ing most powerful government the world's ever known. It's nuts. It's nonsense."

Rogan said in 2022 that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "would work as a good president."

"I think what he's done for Florida has been admirable," Rogan said. "I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Podcaster Joe Rogan, who claims President Joe Biden is mentally "gone," said he will not vote for Biden in 2024.
joe rogan, podcaster, joe biden, donald trump, sam brinton, ron desantis
293
2023-52-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved