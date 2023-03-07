Joe Rogan: Biden Mentally 'Gone'

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who claims President Joe Biden is mentally "gone," said he will not vote for Biden in 2024.

Rogan's comments on the Thursday edition of "The Joe Rogan Experience" were reported by the New York Post.

"I would vote for [former President Donald] Trump before I'd vote for Biden," Rogan said. "Just because I think with Biden, like, he's gone. ... You're gonna be relying on his cabinet. And I knew his cabinet would be this … sideshow of diversity — which is exactly what it is."

Rogan blasted Sam Brinton, a former Biden Department of Energy official, who faces felony charges for allegedly stealing luggage from airports. Brinton identifies as nonbinary.

"That one person who stole all the women's clothes. That Sam Brinton — that's a diversity hire," Rogan said.

"You just said, 'Oh, look at this. A man who dresses like a woman and has a beard and a mustache, but also wears lipstick. This is perfect for us. I don't give a f*** what this guy's good at or bad at. I don't give a f*** what their credentials are. This makes us look like we're inclusive. This makes us look like we're on the right side, so let's hire this person.'

"You can't have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry's. You certainly can't have those kind of people running the f***ing most powerful government the world's ever known. It's nuts. It's nonsense."

Rogan said in 2022 that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "would work as a good president."

"I think what he's done for Florida has been admirable," Rogan said. "I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct."