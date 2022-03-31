×
Tags: joe rogan | podcast | spotify

Joe Rogan: 'I'll Quit' Rather Than 'Walk on Eggshells'

(Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 31 March 2022 04:55 PM

Podcaster Joe Rogan this week said that he would quit the business if he has to ''walk on eggshells'' after coming under fire for his comments on COVID-19, vaccination and ivermectin.

Rogan said on Tuesday, in an episode of ''The Joe Rogan Experience'' with guest mixed martial artist Josh Barnett, that ''If I become something different because it grew bigger, I'll quit.''

He added, ''If it gets to the point where I can't do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p's and q's ... f*** that.''

Rogan's comments on COVID-19 led  Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and other musicians to pull their music from Spotify, the platform that hosts ''The Joe Rogan Experience.'' He also came under fire for his past use of racial slurs, for which he later apologized. Some episodes of the podcast were eventually removed at Rogan's request due to the use of racial slurs.

Spotify gave Rogan a three-year contract in 2020 that was reportedly worth over $200 million, and recently began including content advisories on some episodes of the podcast.

