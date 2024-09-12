Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Divorce Finalized: Marriage 'Irretrievably Broken'

Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner's divorce has been approved a year after announcing their split.

Further, Florida judge Gina Beovides approved a confidential settlement over the division of assets, spousal support, and custody arrangements for their two daughters, 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine, Sky News reported.

The marriage, Beovides declared, is "irretrievably broken."

Concluding the divorce proceedings, the judge said that the couple's agreement, particularly regarding their parenting plan, was in the family's best interest.

Jonas, 35, filed for divorce from Turner, 28, in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after four years of marriage, on Sept. 5 last year

There has since been widespread speculation over the reasons for the split, with TMZ suggesting Jonas was "less than supportive" after Turner gave birth to their second child and the pair had very different lifestyles. Other outlets, in stark contrast, portrayed Turner as the irresponsible party girl and Jonas as the responsible parent.

The demise of their relationship was captured in headlines and on TV. What ensued was a legal battle.

In September last year, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, citing wrongful retention. Turner claimed that Jonas was holding onto their daughters' passports and preventing their return to England. In response, Jonas issued a statement contesting her claims, saying he was under the impression that they had come to an agreement to collaborate on a co-parenting plan.

Earlier this year it emerged that Turner withdrew her "wrongful retention" claims and that a U.S. judge endorsed the dismissal of her filing after she and Jonas signed a consent plan, which had received approval from a UK judge.

Jonas and Turner's relationship began in 2016 when they first connected through Instagram. After exchanging messages, they had their first in-person meeting in October of that same year, according to Today.

Their engagement took place one year after they began dating, leading to two wedding ceremonies. The first was when they eloped to Las Vegas in 2017, while the second, a more formal affair, took place in June 2019 in France.