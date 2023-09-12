Joe Jonas Breaks Silence on Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas has spoken out amid his divorce from "Games of Thrones" actor Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27, in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after four years of marriage, on Sept. 5.

"The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," according to court documents obtained by Today.

There has since been widespread speculation over the reasons for the split, with TMZ suggesting Jonas was "less than supportive" after Turner gave birth to their second child and the pair had very different lifestyles.

But on Saturday, at a Dodgers stadium concert in Los Angeles, Jonas urged fans not to read into what the media was saying.

"It's been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. O.K.?" the singer said, according to the Independent. "Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

Shortly after news of their divorce broke, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement to their Instagram accounts saying their split was a mutual decision.

"After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas and Turner's relationship began in 2016 when they first connected through Instagram. After exchanging messages, they had their first in-person meeting in October of that same year.

Their engagement took place one year after they began dating, leading to two wedding ceremonies. The first was when they eloped to Las Vegas in 2017, while the second, a more formal affair, took place in June 2019 in France.

According to the divorce petition, their two daughters, born in 2020, and 2022, have been staying with Jonas in Miami and other locations, but "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

According to Jonas' legal filing, he is seeking "shared parental responsibility" after the divorce. The petition also indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.