Tags: joe jonas | sophie turner | marriage

Joe Jonas: Marriage Privacy 'Makes Me a Better Person'

joe jonas and sophie turner attending a gala
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 November 2022 10:57 AM EST

Joe Jonas explained why he keeps details about his marriage with Sophie Turner away from the public eye.

The couple, who first became official several years ago, have kept much of their relationship private. In an interview with Mr. Porter, Jonas offered rare insight into their married life while revealing why he made the decision to stay out of the spotlight. 

The topic came about while discussing his latest film, "Devotion," a biographical war drama in which Jonas plays a pilot named Marty Goode. In preparation for the part, the actor and singer said Turner ran lines with him. He went on to describe his wife as "the best acting coach ever," but aside from this revelation, Jonas was reluctant to share any other information about Turner.

"I want to feel like an open book," he explained. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

News of the Jonas-Turner relationship broke in December 2016. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Turner admitted that they met on social media. 

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," she said. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

They were engaged by October 2017 and exchanged wedding vows in May 2019. They now share 2-year-old daughter named Willa. Another daughter was born in July. Her name has not been disclosed.

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," Turner told Elle earlier this year. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

 

