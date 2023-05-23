Jimmy Buffett Home, Going Fishing After Health Issue

Jimmy Buffett provided a health update after he was hospitalized for an "undisclosed illness."

In a statement released Friday, the 76-year-old "Margaritaville" singer shared that he was going home the next day.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes," he wrote in his statement posted on Facebook. "I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape."

Buffett added that after he recovers, he would look at rescheduling shows, including a new date for a concert in Charleston, South Carolina, that was canceled due to his hospitalization.

"Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along," he wrote. "Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!"

Buffett revealed last week that he was hospitalized in Boston for unspecified health "issues that needed immediate attention" after going for a "check-up."

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," he wrote Thursday in a statement. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

In September, Buffett canceled several remaining concerts for 2022 due to health concerns and a "brief hospitalization."

"On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal," a statement on Instagram at the time read.