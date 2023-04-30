Michael J. Fox: I Won't See 80

In a candid interview, actor Michael J. Fox opened up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The "Back To The Future" icon, who was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 1991 but didn't publicly confirm it until seven years later, revealed that he doesn't expect to live to be 80 years old as his condition progresses.

"It's banging on the door," Fox told CBS. "All these subtle ways that get you ... You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. So I've been thinking about the mortality of it ... I'm not going to be 80. I'm not going to be 80."

Fox, who is sharing his story in the documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" on Apple TV+, also spoke about the challenges he faces on a daily basis due to Parkinson's, including unintended or uncontrollable movements, difficulty with balance and coordination, and behavioral changes. As the disease progresses, those affected can also experience memory difficulties, sleep problems, depression, and fatigue.

"I'm not going to lie. It's getting hard. It's getting harder. It's getting tougher. Every day it's tougher. But that's the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?" Fox asked.

In addition to Parkinson's, Fox has also had to deal with other health issues, including a surgery to remove a benign tumor on his spinal cord and falls that have resulted in broken bones, all of which have "messed up" his ability to walk.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Parkinson's disease affects around 500,000 Americans and there is no known cure. It also affects more men than women.