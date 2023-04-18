Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized After Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx, 55, remains in hospital days after suffering a "medical complication."

The actor is undergoing testing while at a Georgia medical facility, People reported. CNN also confirmed the news, citing a source.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the insider said of the health scare.

Foxx has been filming for his upcoming Netflix movie, "Back in Action," which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, and was in Atlanta shooting scenes on April 10.

The incident did not take place while Foxx was on set, People reported. He was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle. A source delivered a health update to People, saying Foxx was steadily improving while in the hospital recovering.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, first announced news of her father's health condition Wednesday in a statement posted to Instagram on behalf of the family.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication [last Tuesday]," the statement read.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

According to a source speaking with People, the set for "Back in Action" was "shut down" Wednesday following the actor's health scare and a stand-in for Foxx was used on set for filming the following day.

An email obtained by the outlet further revealed the casting director informing extras that a scene that was scheduled to take place Sunday had to be canceled due to "changes in production." The scene was not reshot but other scenes set to take place early this week were expected to proceed as planned.