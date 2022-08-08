Jewel's Tour Bus Catches On Fire

Jewel's tour bus burst into flames over the weekend.

The "Foolish Games" singer, born Jewel Kilcher, 48, revealed the news Saturday in a TikTok, explaining that the bus was parked in a hotel parking lot when it caught fire.

"We had a full bus fire," the country singer said. "Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day."

Jewel went on to thank the firefighters and fire department for their response.

"The fire department came; everybody is safe," the four-time Grammy winner continued, noting that the bus driver was alerted to the fire by the front desk staff and rushed to the vehicle to retrieve what equipment he could. Thanks to his efforts, Jewel said, he managed to save a vintage guitar and amp from inside the bus.

"Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!" she wrote in the video.

"All's well that ends well," Jewel concluded, adding, "but how 'bout this bulls**t."

Jewel is currently on tour with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, and Will Anderson, with their next show set to take place at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Jewel, who notably lived in her car until signing her first major record label deal in the mid-'90s, opened up about the ups and downs of her career with Stereogum.

"The whole world knows I lived in my car. They think because I was fighting for my dream of music. That is an absolute misrepresentation of what happened," the performer told the publication. "I was living in my car because I wouldn't have sex with my boss. I refused to be leveraged and he wouldn't give me my paycheck and I couldn't pay my rent and I started living in my car and then my car got stolen and I was homeless because of that, because I wouldn't bang a boss."

Jewel explained that she revealed to interviewers her experiences early in her career but "it was almost like people didn't even have the ears to hear it," she claimed. "They would just write the story, 'Jewel lived in her car to pursue her music career.' "