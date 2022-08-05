Machine Gun Kelly's Tour Bus Spraypainted With Homophobic Slur

Rock's latest icon Machine Gun Kelly has responded to one of his tour buses being spraypainted with a homophobic slur.

The musician and actor, whose real name is Colson Baker, woke up Thursday to find the vandalism.

However, when addressing the situation, Kelly pointed out that the person responsible had tagged the wrong bus.

"You're so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f*****g idiot," he said in a video posted to his Instagram stories.

"Do the first part of the crime right," Kelly added before making fun of the vandal for waiting up until the early hours of the morning.

"Second of all, I was by the buses 'till 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited 'till 5:00am to spray paint a d***," he said, laughing.

Kelly continued to make light of the situation, pointing out that the vandal could have "been at home cuddling with your partner or doing something," but instead hung around until Kelly had gone to bed before spraypainting the tour bus.

"They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren't you sad? I'm still in bed, I didn't even get to enjoy it. You just... you suck."

A rep for the Omaha Police Department confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that the paint had been removed and that there is "no visible damage."

"The bus is leased from Russell Coach Company in Knoxville, Tenn., so it will be up to them whether to press charges or not," the rep said in a statement. "Our investigators are currently following up."

The incident came shortly after the release of Kelly's "Life in Pink" documentary in which he candidly speaks about his critics, as well as the pressure he exerts upon himself to be the best, and how that has impacted his mental health and strained his relationships.

In one section of the documentary, Kelly admits he attempted suicide while on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox.

In the weeks following his father's death, Kelly said he fell into a dark place. At the time, Fox was filming a movie in Bulgaria and Baker said he was alone and started to get "this really wild paranoia." He started having thoughts about someone killing him and he began sleeping with a shotgun next to his bed.

Then, one of those days "I just f*****g snapped," he said, according to People.

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me,'" he continued. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

The moment ended up being a turning point for the musician, who said he realized afterward that there was something "not right" with how he was feeling.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.