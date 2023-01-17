Jeremy Renner Back at Home Recovering After Snowplow Accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering after being involved in a horrific snowplow accident.

The "Hawkeye" star had been hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he was airlifted to a local medical center after sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his rep said in a statement. He underwent emergency surgery the following day.

Since then, Renner and his family have been providing regular health updates. On Monday it appeared as if the actor was still in the hospital after posting images to Instagram of his home and its snowy surroundings, writing "Missing my happy place ..."

But on Tuesday Renner confirmed he was back at home while responding to a tweet announcing Season Two of the "Mayor Of Kingstown."

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner wrote.

Last week, Renner's sister, Kym, revealed to People that they were "so thrilled with his [Renner's] progress."

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around," she said. "He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

The actor's close friends however, estimated that it could take up to two years before the actor is fully back to normal.

"Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here," a source revealed to Deadline.

The snowplow accident took place while Renner was "moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together," his rep told People. "He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam meanwhile explained that Renner had been trying to help a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow when the incident occurred.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member," said Balaam.

"At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."