Jeremy Renner's Family Shares Health Update: He Is a Fighter

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner's family has shared a health update following the horrific snow plow accident that the actor was involved in on New Year's Day on his property in Reno, Nevada.

Speaking with People magazine, Renner's sister, Kym Renner, said they were "thrilled with his progress."

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around," she said. "He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he was airlifted to a local medical center after sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his rep said in a statement. The following day he underwent emergency surgery.

Renner has since provided regular health updates on social media.

On Jan. 3, he posted a hospital selfie and thanked fans and friends for their support.

"Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.

The post drew well wishes from several prominent names including Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Penelope Cruz.

Days later Renner took to Instagram to share an image of himself surrounded by hospital staff.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

According to Renner's rep, the accident took place while the "Hawkeye" star was "moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together," People noted. "He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam meanwhile explained that Renner had been trying to help a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow when the incident occurred.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member," said Balaam.

"At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."