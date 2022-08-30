Jennifer Lopez: Leaked Wedding Video 'Stolen' and 'Sold' to Media

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee who "stole" a video from her and Ben Affleck's wedding celebration in Georgia last weekend and reportedly "sold" it to TMZ.

Lopez made the claims in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld.

"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez wrote. "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

Lopez explained that anything private that she chooses to share with fans is uploaded to her website, On The JLo, adding that she would share material from the wedding when she is ready.

"This was stolen without our consent and sold for money," she added of the video. "Thank you for caring I love you guys."

In the clip, Lopez is seen serenading Affleck, who is seated in a chair across from her.

"All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I'm still in love with you," the bride sings as she's surrounded by backup dancers.

The couple held their wedding celebration at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia last Saturday, following an intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month, People reported.

The event was attended by more than 100 guests and officiated by Jay Shetty. The location held a special meaning to Lopez and Affleck, a source revealed to People.

"Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the insider said. "They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002, while filming for their movie "Gigli" and by November they were engaged. They were set to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed their wedding days before walking down the aisle.

At the time they said it was due to the "excessive media attention," but in January 2004 they split. Last year the pair rekindled their romance and in April they were engaged.