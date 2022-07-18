Jennifer Lopez Changes Her Last Name to Affleck

Jennifer Lopez will legally be taking her husband Ben Affleck's surname.

This is according to their marriage license, which was obtained by multiple media outlets and shows that the singer will be changing her name.

As People noted, a Clark County, Nevada, clerk's office marriage license records her name listed as "Jennifer Affleck." Their marriage certificate has not yet been filed, but the newlyweds have 10 days from when their wedding took place, which was Saturday in Las Vegas, to do so.

Lopez revealed her new name when she signed off "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck" in a newsletter that confirmed she and Affleck had exchanged vows over the weekend.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez announced in her newsletter, which was viewed by Page Six. The star detailed their trip down the aisle, saying that the Vegas ceremony was "exactly what we wanted" and indicated that their children were "the best witnesses."

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002, while filming for their movie "Gigli" and by November they were engaged, according to In Touch Weekly. They were set to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed their wedding days before walking down the aisle. At the time they said it was due to the "excessive media attention," but in January 2004 they split.

Last year the pair rekindled their romance and in April they were engaged.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience. We're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told People in February about why their connection was different compared to 18 years ago.

"I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship," she continued.

"Now," Lopez added, "it's really up to the two of us what our life is going to be."