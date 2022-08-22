Casey Affleck Missed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Ben Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, failed to attend the wedding between the actor and Jennifer Lopez, according to reports.

The event took place on Aug. 20 in Georgia. That same day Casey was spotted leaving a Starbucks in Los Angeles. When asked by reporters why he was not attending the wedding, Casey said, "I have other things," according to Page Six.

A source later told People Casey had missed his brother's big day because of "family, parental obligations at home." The actor shares sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

Lopez and Affleck were officially married in Law Vegas last month but chose to have a formal wedding celebration on Saturday at Affleck's home outside of Savannah, Georgia, in front of friends and family.

In a newsletter announcing their wedding, Lopez described love as "beautiful," "kind," and "twenty years patient," according to Page Six. The star detailed their trip down the aisle, saying that the Vegas ceremony was "exactly what we wanted" and indicated that their children were "the best witnesses."

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002, while filming for their movie "Gigli" and by November they were engaged, according to In Touch Weekly. They were set to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed their wedding days before walking down the aisle. At the time they said it was due to the "excessive media attention," but in January 2004 they split.

Last year the pair rekindled their romance and in April they were engaged. Their reunion came shortly after Lopez and her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez parted ways.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."