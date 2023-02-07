×
Tags: jennifer lopez | ben affleck | grammys

Jennifer Lopez Hits Back at Ben Affleck Grammys Speculation

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 01:47 PM EST

Jennifer Lopez has addressed criticism over her husband Ben Affleck's less-than-enthusiastic appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.  

Taking to Instagram, Lopez, who was on hand to present the award for best pop vocal album to Harry Styles, shared a video showing glimpses of herself, and Affleck, at the event. 

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," the singer captioned the video montage. 

Social media was set on fire after photos and video emerged showing Affleck looking unenthused at the event. 

"Ben Affleck is the 8-year-old dragged to a wedding, wants to go home and play video games," one Twitter user wrote.

"Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammys," another wrote while a third person added, "they kept panning out & there he was looking like he wanted to be anywhere but there!!"

A source speaking with "Entertainment Tonight" later revealed that Affleck's demeanor had nothing to do with not wanting to be at the event.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source said. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."

The insider noted that Lopez "had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from."

"Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together," the source continued, adding that Lopez "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time."

"She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home," the insider concluded. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

