Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album After Going Dark on Social Media

Jennifer Lopez has a new album on the way.

The singer and actor announced Friday the upcoming release of "This Is Me ... Now," which is due out next year and serves as a follow-up to her 2002 album "This Is Me ... Then," which featured the hit song "Jenny From The Block."

The news came after Lopez suddenly went dark on social media Wednesday. All content was removed from her Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, and her profile photo appeared as a black circle.

Many fans accurately guessed Lopez had a big announcement on the way.

There is particular significance to the two albums, which mark two crucial times in Lopez's relationship with husband Ben Affleck.

"This is Me ... Then" was released the same year that they met while filming for their movie "Gigli." They were engaged in November of 2002 and were set to tie the knot in September 2003 before postponing their wedding days before walking down the aisle. By January 2004 they had split.

Last year they rekindled their romance and became engaged in April. In August they exchanged wedding vows at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia after an intimate Las Vegas ceremony the month before.

During an interview with People earlier this year, Lopez opened up about their connection and why it was different compared to two decades ago.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience. We're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez said.

"I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship.

"Now," Lopez added, "it's really up to the two of us what our life is going to be."