WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jenna fischer | the office | breast cancer | treatment

'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Secretly Battled 'Aggressive' Breast Cancer

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 01:14 PM EDT

"The Office" star Jenna Fischer revealed her private battle with an "aggressive" breast cancer last year.

The actor, who played Pam Beesly on the U.S. version of "The Office" revealed the diagnosis Tuesday on Instagram, noting that after undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation she is now cancer-free.

"I never thought I'd be making an announcement like this but here we are," she wrote in the post, which marked breast cancer awareness month. The post detailed her diagnosis, which began in last October with a routine mammogram.

After initial tests returned with unclear results, an ultrasound identified a mass in her left breast, resulting in a stage one triple-positive breast cancer diagnosis in December.

Fischer characterized her cancer as "aggressive" but noted that it was highly treatable. She underwent a lumpectomy in January to remove part of the breast tissue.

Although the cancer had not metastasized, she opted for chemotherapy in February, followed by radiation in June, and continued with "infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen" to prevent recurrence.

"I'm happy to say I'm feeling great," she continued.

Fischer opted to keep her battle private, using "great wigs and hats with hair" to avoid sounding alarm bells. She chose to speak out now to create awareness and to "implore" others to go for mammograms.

"I'm serious, call your doctor right now," she added. "My tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam. If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread … Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done."

Fischer also used her post as a platform to show support to other women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"As anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis knows, your life changes immediately. It becomes all about doctor appointments, test results, treatments and recovering from treatments. Suddenly everything in your life is geared around one thing: fighting cancer," she said.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"The Office" star Jenna Fischer revealed her private battle with an "aggressive" breast cancer last year.
jenna fischer, the office, breast cancer, treatment
330
2024-14-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved