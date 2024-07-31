Jelly Roll Sworn in as Deputy Sheriff in Michigan

Jelly Roll was sworn in as a deputy with the Community Cares Task Force while cutting the ribbon on the new Jelly Roll Music Studio at Genesee County Jail in Flint, Michigan.

In recent years, the musician has established himself as an icon in his own right in the music scene. From Billboard chart-topper to Grammy nominee, CMA Award winner and concert headliner, Jelly Roll has made it clear he is not going anywhere soon. But his current success is a far cry from his past.

The musician spent time in a juvenile correctional facility as a teen for a felony, when he was arrested for aggravated robbery at age 16, Billboard noted. But he has since turned his life around, and being sworn in as a deputy with the Community Cares Task Force signifies his transformation.

"From convict to deputy," Jelly Roll said as he was presented with an official Sheriff's ID and a badge Saturday.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson, after swearing Jelly Roll in with the Oath of Office, said, "This is the real deal. You walk into any facility now, you can tell them you're a Deputy Sheriff from Genesee County."

Jelly Roll has worked with Sheriff Swanson for several years, supporting the I.G.N.I.T.E. Program. He encourages inmates to earn their GEDs to improve their skills and boost their chances of finding jobs after release.

In June, he celebrated by headlining a night at CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in his hometown.

More recently, Jelly Roll partnered with MGK for their new track, "Lonely Road." He wrote about the significance of their collaboration in an Instagram post.

"To my brother, I want you to know The positive energy radiating off of you," he wrote of MGK. "I can't even shower you with enough praises for how incredible it has been to watch you become one of the greatest most multifaceted songwriters and musicians in the game. Thank you for picking me to be on this one brother. This song was going to be hit no matter who you called I'm just honored it was me. And I'm glad the world is getting to see your heart. You've been misunderstood for so long it feels a bit vindicating to watch the world see your soul."