Jeremy Renner Walks Again After Snowplow Accident

Monday, 27 March 2023 02:59 PM EDT

Marvel star Jeremy Renner is walking again nearly three months after he was critically injured in a snowplow accident.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #mindful #intended #recovery," Renner captioned a Twitter video Sunday that showed him walking on a treadmill.

A Washoe County Sheriff's Office report on Renner's accident shed light on how events unfolded on New Year's Day. As CNN reported, Renner was crushed by the snowplow after he tried to save his nephew from being injured by the vehicle.

Speaking with investigators from his hospital bed on Jan. 5, the "Avengers" actor said that after towing the truck from his driveway into the street, the snowplow began "sliding sideways" then "it began to roll down the hill," according to the report. Renner then jumped out of the machine known as a PistenBully.

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew]," the report reads. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully."

Renner tried to enter the snowplow's cab by climbing onto its moving track and was "immediately pulled under the left side track," the report noted. "The PistenBully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while [his nephew and others] rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he remained for two weeks while undergoing at least two surgeries and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Soon after his release, Renner said he had broken over 30 bones.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote in an Instagram post last week. "I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Marvel star Jeremy Renner is walking again nearly three months after he was critically injured in a snowplow accident.
Monday, 27 March 2023 02:59 PM
