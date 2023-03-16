Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Note From Nephew

Actor Jeremy Renner shared a sweet note from his nephew as Renner recovers from a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Renner posted a photo of the handwritten note by his nephew Auggie showing appreciation for his uncle, who stars as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led the recent Disney+ series of the same name.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers)," the note in the photo reads. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

In the caption below the note, Renner wrote: "Love my little man."

Earlier in February, Renner shared an update on his Disney+ series, "Rennervations," saying that the show still is scheduled to hit the streaming service once he's recovered from the near-fatal snowplow accident.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," the 52-year-old "Avengers" star captioned a location photo from the show on Instagram. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe … I hope you're ready!"

Renner was crushed by his snowplow as he tried to save his nephew from being injured by the vehicle. Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he remained for two weeks while undergoing at least two surgeries and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Shortly after his release, Renner said he had broken over 30 bones.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."