Jay Leno's Wife Mavis Gives Update on Her Dementia Battle

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis Leno, has said she is feeling "great" amid her dementia battle.

The couple were all smiles as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Unfrosted" Tuesday evening when Mavis, 77, shared the health update with Entertainment Tonight.

"Thought I'd come to something fun for a change," Leno, 74, added before going on to reveal the key to their lasting relationship.

"Well, we hang out every day," he said of their close relationship. The pair have been married for over four decades. "We have a great time. 44 years [married], so we're doing good."

Leno, back in January, filed for conservatorship of the joint estate he shares with Mavis, asking a Los Angeles judge at the time to grant him his bid so that he could "structure her living trust and other estate plans" if he should die before her.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Leno and his legal team stated that the estate conservatorship was vital as her condition continued to deteriorate rapidly.

"Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," one filing read. "Jay is fully capable of continuing support for Mavis' physical and financial needs, as he has throughout their marriage," but her "current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan."

A month later, Entertainment Tonight revealed that Mavis' court-appointed legal counsel, Ronald Ostrin, had urged the court to grant the bid. The conservatorship was granted during a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 9, People reported.

Mavis' lawyer was "in agreement" with the conservatorship, noting she is "receiving excellent care" from Leno.

"I think she's in the least restrictive environment," the judge said, according to People. "I think she's in very good care with Mr. Leno."

The judge went on to acknowledge that "this is a difficult period" for the couple.

"Everything you're doing is right," the judge added to Leno.