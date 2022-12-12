×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jay leno | burns | car | joke

Jay Leno Opens Up About Burn Injuries: 'You Have To Joke About It'

Jay Leno
Jay Leno (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 12 December 2022 01:04 PM EST

Jay Leno is opening up about the burn injuries he sustained last month during a horrific fire incident.

In a column for the Wall Street Journal, the comedian stressed that it was an accident that led to him sustaining second and possible third-degree burns to his face, hands, chest, and other body parts while working on a vintage car in his Burbank, California, garage.

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there’s a risk factor," he said.

TMZ reported at the time that Leno had been fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, then, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting Leno on fire. He spent 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in California, where he underwent two skin graft surgeries for the burns he sustained and also received hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

"Eight days later, I had a brand new face," Leno wrote in his WSJ column. "And it’s better than what was there before."

Leno has remained upbeat and on several occasions made light of the accident. He returned to the comedy stage days after receiving treatment for his burns and joked about the accident with reporters outside the Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, prior to his show.

"National Enquirer got the story all wrong. They said I was in the hospital because Nancy Pelosi hit me in the head with the hammer, that's not what happened," Leno jokingly told Access Hollywood at the time. "We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy."

Leno added: "I never thought of myself as a roast comic."

Writing for the WSJ, Leno said he had to joke about it.

"There’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities," he explained. "If you joke about it, people laugh along with you."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jay Leno is opening up about the burn injuries he sustained last month during a horrific fire incident.
jay leno, burns, car, joke
329
2022-04-12
Monday, 12 December 2022 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved