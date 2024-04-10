Jay Leno Granted Conservatorship Over Wife Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Jay Leno has been granted conservatorship over his wife, Mavis Leno, who was diagnosed with dementia.

The decision was reached during a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 9, People reported.

Mavis' lawyer said she was "in agreement" with the conservatorship, noting she is "receiving excellent care" from Leno, 73, who has been her husband for over four decades.

"I think she's in the least restrictive environment," the judge said, according to People. "I think she's in very good care with Mr. Leno."

"Everything you're doing is right," the judge added to Leno, acknowledging, "I totally understand this is a difficult period."

Mavis, 77, does "consent" to the conservatorship, confirming Leno is "fit" to serve as conservator, according to the judge.

Leno is currently engaged in estate planning and reviewing his wife's will. Given that all assets are jointly owned, they are not expected to pose any complications under the conservatorship arrangement, according to People.

The update comes shortly after Leno filed for conservatorship for Mavis and revealed her dementia battle.

According to court documents obtained by People earlier this year, the former "Tonight Show" host filed to establish a living trust, securing "managed assets" for Mavis' future care in case of his death.

Leno stated in the filing that Mavis does not oppose the conservatorship's establishment and does not have a preference for another person to act as conservator.

Leno additionally requested the judge exempt Mavis from attending the court hearing, stating it would be "detrimental to her mental and physical health."

Leno told "Today" he was concerned about his wife after he sustained second and third-degree burns resulting from a gasoline fire in 2022.

He went against doctor's recommendations that he go straight to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles and instead went home first before receiving proper treatment.

"My wife doesn't drive anymore, and I didn't want her stuck and not knowing what was going on. It just seemed like the right thing to do, and I think it was," Leno said.

"So you loved your wife more than you worried about yourself?" host Hoda Kotb asked, to which he responded, "Yeah, that's it!"