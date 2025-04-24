Jay Leno: Becoming Wife's Caretaker 'What Love Is'

Jay Leno reflected on how his life has changed a year after being granted conservatorship of his wife of over 40 years, Mavis Leno, who is battling dementia.

Appearing on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," which premiered Wednesday, the comedian and former late-night host, 74, said this was the first real challenge he has faced.

"When you get married, you sort of take a vow: 'Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I'm out banging the cashier at the mini mart?'" he said. "No, I didn't. I enjoy the time with my wife. I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV, and it's OK."

Jay Leno said their routine was still similar, except "now I have to feed her and do all those things."

"But, I like it. I like taking care of her," he said. "She's a very independent woman, so I like that I'm needed."

Jay Leno said that finding humor in difficult moments is important, recounting a light-hearted memory of taking Mavis Leno, 78, to Nordstrom, where she insisted on purchasing a pair of designer shoes.

But while there were fun times, there still was a challenge as Jay Leno adapted to a new way of life.

"Well, that's the challenge, isn't it? When you have to feed someone and change them and carry them to the bathroom and do all that kind of stuff every day," he said, "it's a challenge. And it's not that I enjoy doing it, but I guess I enjoy doing it."

Reflecting on having a partner, he added: "I'm not just, 'This person is attractive and sexy,' and having sex with them and everything. At some point in my life, I'm gonna be called upon to defend myself. I think that's really what defines a marriage.

"I mean, that's really what love is. That's what you do. I mean, I'm glad I didn't cut and run. I'm glad I didn't run off with some woman half my age or any of that silly nonsense. I would rather be with her than doing something else."

In January last year, Jay Leno filed for conservatorship of the joint estate he shares with Mavis Leno, asking a Los Angeles judge at the time to grant him his bid so that he could "structure her living trust and other estate plans" if he should die before her.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Jay Leno and his legal team stated that the estate conservatorship was vital as her condition continued to deteriorate.

A month later, Entertainment Tonight revealed that Mavis Leno's court-appointed legal counsel, Ronald Ostrin, had urged the court to grant the bid. The conservatorship was granted during a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court weeks later, People reported.

Mavis Leno's lawyer was "in agreement" with the conservatorship, noting she is "receiving excellent care" from Jay Leno.