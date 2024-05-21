Jason Momoa Confirms Relationship With Actor Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has confirmed his relationship with actor Adria Arjona five months after finalizing his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

The "Aquaman" star, 44, shared the update on social media Monday by posting photos of his trip to Japan. Included in the post are images of Momoa and Arjona, 32, as a couple.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," he captioned the post. "We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

According to Page Six, Momoa was in Asia filming his motorcycle series with Harley-Davidson, "On the Roam."

Momoa and Bonet, 56, settled their divorce shortly after she filed the legal papers at the start of the year.

They were married on Oct. 7, 2017, and separated on Oct. 7, 2020. Bonet cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce in her filing, which was obtained by People.

She requested joint custody of their two children in the filing and did not seek spousal support for either party.

In announcing their split in 2022, Bonet and Momoa released a joint statement saying: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

Days later, Momoa raised eyebrows when he admitted to living on the road, saying he had no idea when he would settle down.

"I don't even have a home right now," the actor told "Entertainment Tonight" at the time. "I live on the road."

Momoa said he is traveling across the U.S. and engaging with people from all walks of life, from artisans to musicians and athletes, for his docuseries "On the Roam," which premiered in January on Max.