Jason Momoa Shaves Head in Protest Against Single-Use Plastic

Actor Jason Momoa has cut off his signature locks in an attempt to raise awareness of single-use plastic.

The "Aquaman" star debuted his buzz cut in a video on Instagram over the weekend.

"Shavin' off the hair … doing it for …" he said before pointing to the newly shaved side of his head. "I've never even felt the wind right there!" he added.

Momoa then held up his braids and explained his dramatic style change.

"Doing it for single-use plastics," he said. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s**t, goes into our land, goes into our ocean."

The actor noted how sad it was to see how much plastic there was floating around in the ocean. Plastic Oceans reports humans are producing over 380 million tons of plastic every year, with some reports indicating that up to 50% of that is for single-use purposes.

The organization further notes more than 10 million tons of plastic is dumped into the oceans every year.

"I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad," Momoa continued in his video. "Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives.

"Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous … we're going to keep going."

Momoa is known for his charitable work, and specifically for his passion to save the planet. He recently made a trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii via Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

He surprised passengers by handing out aluminum bottles filled with purified water and documented the trip in a video on Instagram.

Commenting on the inspiration for the campaign, Momoa said he began questioning why there were always plastic single-use water bottles being used on flights. He described his partnership as a "dream come true."

"Why can't we have aluminum?" Momoa said. "There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I'm going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines ... I'm excited I'm going home."