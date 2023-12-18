Jason Momoa Admits His Future as Aquaman Is 'Not Looking Too Good'

Jason Momoa has admitted he has doubts about the future of the "Aquaman" film franchise.

The actor, who is arguably best known for portraying the role of the legendary King of Atlantis, shared his thoughts with Entertainment Tonight while addressing reports that the latest installment of the franchise, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," could be his last.

"I don’t necessarily want it to be the end ... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice," he told the outlet.

Momoa explained that James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were tapped to lead the future of DC film projects, want "to start their own new thing up."

"The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," Momoa said of the chance to play Aquaman again. "But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

Momoa added that he loved the character and wanted to portray the role "for a long time."

"I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do," he said. "And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

Looking ahead, Momoa admitted he hopes to remain part of the cinematic universe Gunn and Safran were rebuilding for DC adaptations — even if it is not as Aquaman.

"If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it," Momoa shared. "This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."

But while he is open to other roles, playing Aquaman is something Momoa said he hopes not to give up.

"If I just put it in the simplest [terms], it makes my heart smile," he explained.

"You know, I had roles before, [but] they're nothing like this," he continued. "You have kids coming up, really excited to see you, and adults. But at the end of the day, my passion growing up was always about the oceans, and being Polynesian, and being an activist.

"It's cool because I get to, like, do that in my real life and [playing Aquaman] also obviously puts [those interests on] a higher platform."