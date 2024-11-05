Jason Kelce Apologizes for Smashing Fan's Phone

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce broke his silence on an altercation that took place over the weekend between him and a football fan who used a homophobic slur to refer to his brother, Travis Kelce.

"I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it," Jason Kelce said at the start of Monday Night Countdown on ESPN, according to People. "Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I don't think that's a productive thing. I don't think it leads to discourse."

The incident took place Saturday when Jason Kelce attended the Ohio State-Penn State football game in State College, Pennsylvania. Video footage circulating on X shows him walking to the stadium surrounded by a crowd of fans. Some call his name, asking for a fist bump, while another man nearby shouts the slur about his Kansas City Chiefs brother for dating Talyor Swift.

Jason Kelce took the man's phone and smashed it to the ground before picking it back up again and walking away.

A second video of the incident shows the man trying to retrieve his phone from the ground as Travis Kelce, who got to the phone first, hurls the slur back at him.

"In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have," Jason Kelce said Monday. "Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rules. That's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with decency and respect. I'm going to keep doing that moving forward."

Jason Kelce retired from football earlier this year after 13 seasons in the NFL. He has since joined ESPN as an analyst.