Jane's Addiction Officially Calls It Quits After Chaotic Final Year

Jane's Addiction has officially broken up more than a year after an onstage fight between singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro triggered a canceled reunion tour and a cascade of lawsuits.

The split was confirmed in separate Instagram posts from Farrell and from Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins. The statements follow an incident at a Boston concert in September 2024.

The show ended early after Farrell punched Navarro onstage. The band later canceled the remainder of its tour, its first in 14 years with the original lineup.

In a joint statement posted to the band's Instagram account, Navarro, Avery, and Perkins acknowledged mistakes made in the aftermath of the altercation and said the members had reached a final resolution.

"After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health which we regret," the statement read.

"Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together," the statement continued.

"We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane's Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together."

Farrell issued his own statement the same day, also posted on Instagram, addressing the Boston incident directly and apologizing to fans and his bandmates.

"I'd like to address what happened on stage last year," he wrote. "I've reflected on it and know I didn't handle myself the way I should have.

"I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.

"Jane's Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades," Farrell continued. "The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we've had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down."

Farrell stated that his aim had always been to give fans "the best possible show, something real, honest and positive."

"In Boston, we fell short of that, and I'm truly sorry to everyone who was impacted," he wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support."

The altercation had immediate consequences for the band.

Within days, Jane's Addiction canceled the remaining dates on the reunion tour. Navarro subsequently released a statement on behalf of himself, Avery, and Perkins blaming Farrell for the disruption and citing what he described as a "continuing pattern of behavior and [his] mental health difficulties" as the reason the tour could not continue, Variety reported.

Farrell later apologized to his bandmates for what he called his "inexcusable behavior," saying he had reached a "breaking point." Shortly afterward, Farrell's wife revealed on social media that he was seeking medical treatment.

Legal tensions escalated months later.

In July, Jane's Addiction filed a $10 million lawsuit against Farrell, blaming the canceled tour and paused band activity for the financial losses.

Navarro separately sued Farrell for assault and battery, and alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract.

Farrell responded within hours with a countersuit against Navarro, Avery and Perkins, accusing them of conducting a years-long campaign of bullying and harassment aimed at undermining him.

He alleged that Navarro assaulted both him and his wife backstage and said he was excluded from the decision to cancel the tour, which he claimed he "would not have agreed to do so due to the financial and reputational consequences."