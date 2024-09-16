Jane's Addiction Punches It Out, Cancels Next Show

Jane's Addiction canceled a show and issued an apology after a physical onstage altercation broke out between band members.

The incident took place Friday night when front man Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro during a Boston concert. The band subsequently dropped out of a Bridgeport, Connecticut, show set for Sunday.

"We want to extend a heartfelt apology for the events that unfolded last night," the Los Angeles rock band wrote on their Instagram Story on Saturday," according to Billboard. "As a result we will be canceling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport."

Fan-captured video footage of the brawl, which soon began circulating on social media, shows Farrell growing angry for unknown reasons and throwing a punch at Navarro midguitar solo. The musician appears taken aback by the singer's outburst as crew members restrain Farrell and drag him backstage. The guitarist then takes off his guitar and walks off stage, ending the concert.

Hours later, Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared her version of the incident on Instagram.

"Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members ... the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit," she wrote alongside a video of the onstage fight.

"Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night. He felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry, cussing at him that the band was playing too loud and that they couldn't hear him, Perry lost it," she continued, adding that her husband and the band's bassist, Eric Avery, had fought backstage.

"Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour — he finally ... break down and cried and cried," she wrote.

"Eric, well he either didn't understand what descalation meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry."