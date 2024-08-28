Jana Kramer Slams Blake Lively's Domestic Violence Remarks

Country music star Jana Kramer called out actor Blake Lively for comments about domestic violence.

Lively plays the role of Lily Bloom, a young woman who ends up in an abusive relationship in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel, "It Ends With Us." During a recent interview with BBC, Lively noted that despite what her character endured, it did not define her.

Kramer disagreed. Speaking during her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," the singer said that while she had "nothing against" the remarks, she argued that domestic violence "does define you."

"It's hard for people to talk about domestic violence when they haven't themselves ... in real life had the hands of domestic violence on them," Kramer said, according to Newsweek.

She endured domestic abuse from her ex-husband Michael Gambino, who was convicted of attempted murder in 2005, sentenced to six years in prison, and died in 2012.

"So for people to say it doesn't define you... It has made me who I am... It is one of the biggest pieces of me, is domestic violence, and has been the biggest thread in my life," Kramer said.

During her interview with BBC, Lively said her character in "It Ends With Us" "defines herself," something which she felt was "deeply empowering."

"No one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you," she added.

The film has been engulfed in controversy. Earlier this month reports emerged about alleged tensions between actor Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle Kincaid, and his cast and crew, including co-star and producer Lively and Hoover. A media frenzy ensued.

Actor Brandon Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, spoke out, saying that the drama surrounding the film was "vilifying the women" behind the production,

"Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves," Sklenar said in a statement posted on Instagram. "Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.

"It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."