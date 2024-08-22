'It Ends With Us' Actor: Controversies 'Vilifying The Women'

Brandon Sklenar has broken his silence amid reported drama surrounding the film, "It Ends With Us," saying that the rumored controversies were "vilifying the women" behind the production, which is an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel.

Earlier this month reports emerged about alleged tensions between actor Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle Kincaid in the film, and his cast and crew, including co-star and producer Blake Lively and Hoover. The rumors intensified after fans observed Baldoni's absence from joint press events and noted the lack of group photos with Lively at the New York premiere Aug. 6. It later emerged that Baldoni had enlisted the help of veteran PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan. Then the internet turned on Lively.

Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, is now speaking out in defense of the star and Hoover on social media.

"I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online," Sklenar wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about."

He continued, "It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."

At the surface level, "It Ends With Us" is a love story but there are underlying themes of domestic violence that are prevalent throughout the film — a weight which Sklenar said he was aware of.

"Trust me when I tell you, there isn't a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this," he said. "A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma, domestic abuse or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see."

Sklenar added that the film was "a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their [expletive] together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions."

"This film is meant to inspire. It's meant to validate and recognize. It's meant to instill hope. It's meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately it's meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the 'bad guy,' let's move beyond that together," he said.