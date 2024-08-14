Justin Baldoni Hires Crisis PR Amid Rumors of Feud With Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has enlisted the help of veteran PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan amid reports of tensions surrounding the release of "It Ends With Us," the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 hit novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news follows growing speculation about tensions between Baldoni and his cast and crew, including co-star and producer Blake Lively and Hoover. The rumors intensified after fans observed Baldoni's absence from joint press events and noted the lack of group photos with Lively at the New York premiere Aug. 6.

Further, fans pointed out Lively, Hoover, and the rest of the cast do not follow Baldoni on Instagram, although he follows them.

The Holywood Reporter, citing sources, noted tensions arose between Baldoni and Lively during post-production, leading to the creation of two separate versions of the film. Lively reportedly sought a cut from editor Shane Reid, known for his work on "Deadpool and Wolverine." It is unclear whether any of Reid's version was included in the final film, which is credited to editors Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan.

The decision to bring The Agency Group on board follows negative press surrounding Baldoni, who has faced accusations of making Lively uncomfortable during filming. Despite this, Baldoni has praised Lively's creative input in recent promotional efforts and interviews. He has also mentioned stepping back during production to allow female voices to lead, given the film's focus on a woman's perspective and the sensitive topic of domestic violence.

"It Ends With Us," produced by Baldoni and Jamey Heath's Wayfarer Studios, hit theaters under Sony Pictures Entertainment this past weekend. The movie surpassed expectations, earning $50 million domestically and $80 million globally, all on a $25 million budget. Wayfarer Studios is funded by billionaire Steve Sarowitz, who, along with Baldoni, is a member of the Baha'i Faith.