Jamie Foxx's Rep Denies Illness Due to COVID Vaccine

Jamie Foxx's rep has dismissed speculation that the actor was hospitalized after experiencing alleged complications from the COVID-19 vaccine that left him "partially paralyzed and blind."

The theories first emerged on May 30, when Hollywood gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed during an appearance on the "Ask Dr. Drew" podcast that Foxx was forced to get the vaccine while working on a film, according to the Independent.

Citing a source "in the room" with Foxx when he was hospitalized, Benza alleged that, after receiving the jab, Foxx developed a "blood clot in the brain" which "caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."

The theory soon swept the internet by storm but in a statement to NBC News, Foxx's representative stated that the claims were "completely inaccurate."

There has been much speculation about Foxx's health since he was hospitalized in April with an unspecified "medical complication." His daughter, Corinne, shared news of her father's health crisis on April 12.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on behalf of her family in a statement on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

Days later, a source revealed to CNN that Jamie Foxx was undergoing testing while at a Georgia medical facility.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the insider said of the health scare.

Recently, a source told Radar that his friends and family were "hoping for the best — but preparing for the worst" — a statement that Corinne has since rebuked, saying that Foxx had been out of hospital "for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she shared on her Instagram on 12 May. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added.