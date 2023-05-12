×
Jamie Foxx Out of Hospital After Medical Scare

Friday, 12 May 2023 04:12 PM EDT

Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating from an unspecified medical emergency, his daughter and publicist said Friday.

Last month, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time.

No details on his medical condition had been divulged since, leading to some speculation that the "Django Unchained" star could be deteriorating.

But Corinne Foxx dispelled those rumors in an Instagram post Friday.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she wrote.

Foxx's publicist confirmed the news to AFP, without providing further detail.

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award in 2005 for the Ray Charles musical biopic "Ray," and was also Oscar-nominated for "Collateral" that same year.

He was recently filming "Back in Action," co-starring Cameron Diaz, in Georgia.

In her initial post April 12, Corinne Foxx wrote that her father had "experienced a medical complication" but "due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery."

Foxx himself last week posted a message on the social media platform, simply reading: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

© AFP 2023


