Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized after a medical emergency.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old actor thanked followers for their concern and support weeks after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced that he had experienced an unspecified "medical complication."

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Jamie Foxx wrote Wednesday. "Feeling blessed."

Jamie Foxx's post drew well-wishes from several high-profile friends including Vin Diesel, John Legend, Courteney Cox, and Jeremy Renner, who wrote: "Sending you strength and love."

Kevin Hart on Tuesday provided a health update on Foxx during an appearance on YouTuber Logan Paul's podcast "Implausive," saying that although he did not have the "exact details" about the medical emergency, he knew that the "Ray" star was recovering.

"Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree, but I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart said. "You just want the guy to get out of the situation and to get back home."

The news came several days after Jamie Foxx's friend, Nick Cannon, said he was "praying" for the actor.

"Man, I'm praying," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he's doing so much better."

Corinne Foxx first announced April 12 that her father had suffered from a health crisis.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on behalf of her family in a statement on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

Days later, a source revealed to CNN that Jamie Foxx was undergoing testing while at a Georgia medical facility.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the insider said of the health scare.