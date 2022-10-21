James Corden Addresses Drama Over His Restaurant Behavior

James Corden has broken his silence on New York City restaurateur Keith McNally's claims that he is an "abusive" customer and "tiny Cretin of a man," saying that he did not do anything wrong.

Earlier this week McNally, who owns the iconic restaurant Balthazar, wrote a scathing Instagram post saying he had to ban the comedian from his restaurants due to his mistreatment of the staff.

Hours later he posted an announcement saying he had lifted the ban after Corden had "apologized profusely." Responding to the ordeal in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Corden dismissed the drama as "silly."

"I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it," the late-night talk show host said. "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly," he continued, adding, "I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

In his post, McNally shared "two examples of the funny man's [Corden's] treatment" of his employees across some of his establishments. The one incident took place in June, when Corden made a scene after finding a hair in his food, according to McNally.

The second incident took place earlier this month when Corden reportedly raised his voice to a server when his wife's brunch order was made incorrectly. The manager's notes from the ordeal describe Corden "yelling like crazy to the server," saying, "You can't do your job!"

During the interview with the Times, which was conducted at another New York eatery, an unsatisfied customer at a nearby table sent her eggs back. Watching the situation, Corden remarked: "Happens every day. It's happening in 55,000 restaurants as we speak. It's always about eggs."

More pointedly, he wondered what the repercussions would be if the woman were to be called out on social media the way he had been.

"Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair?" he said. "This is my point. It's insane."

McNally responded to the interview in another Instagram post on Friday, suggesting Corden was lying.

"I've no wish to kick a man when he's down. Especially one who's worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday's NY Times that he hadn't done 'anything wrong, on any level,' was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers?" he wrote.

"Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: He didn't do it."

McNally went on to state that, while he did not witness the incidents mentioned in his previous post, "lots of my restaurant's floor staff did."

"They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did," he continued. "I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean.

"If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong. If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I'll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years."