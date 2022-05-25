James Corden Was 'Petrified' to Fly With Tom Cruise as Pilot

James Corden was terrified when he flew in a private plane with Tom Cruise, who happened to be the pilot.

A segment of their experience together was aired Monday on "The Late Late Show" and, as Corden explained before the clip was shown, it "is completely real" and he "was completely terrified," according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Cruise was at the Burbank Airport at the crack of dawn to pick Corden up in a private plane to fly him to the desert. In 2018, Cruise forced Corden to go skydiving, but this time they were going to stay in the plane. There was one catch — Cruise was acting as pilot.

"You're not a pilot, you're an actor," Corden pointed out in the video clip.

"With all due respect, you played a lawyer in 'A Few Good Men,' I wouldn't want you to represent me in court, OK? I'm going to go up in a 75-year-old plane with somebody who is not a pilot?" Corden said.

Cruise eventually got Corden strapped in the plane and shared some words of advice. In the event that the engine catches fire, Cruise told Corden he would "get rid of the canopy, pitch the nose up 45 degrees and then go inverted" and "dump" Corden out of the airplane. Corden was not thrilled and was relieved when they were finally back on stable ground. But this was short lived.

Cruise then revealed that they would be flying together in a modern fighter jet. After much protesting by Corden, Cruise persuaded him to get into the jet, but it proved to be a stressful experience for the late-night show host.

Back in the studio, Corden revealed that he sent Cruise an email 24 hours before the segment was filmed saying he had gotten cold feet, but Cruise was not prepared to let him back out that easily. He called Corden and reassured him that everything would be fine.

"I would never do anything to put you in danger," he told Corden, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "And I promise you if you do this I think it will be a day you will never, ever forget."

With both feet firmly back on the ground, Corden embraced Cruise and said he was happy they had taken the flight together.

"I am so thrilled that you convinced me to do it," Corden said.