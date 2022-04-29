James Corden Leaving 'The Late Late Show' in 2023

James Corden will say goodbye to "The Late Late Show."

The host has previously teased his exit but now it's confirmed. Deadline reported Corden signed on for one more year on the CBS late-night series and will depart before summer 2023. By the time of his exit, Corden would have hosted "The Late Late Show" for more than eight years.

"It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show," Corden told Deadline. "I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

Earlier this year Corden admitted he had been toying with the idea of leaving the show, saying he missed his family and home in the U.K.

"I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one," Corden said, according to The Sun. "It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people."

Corden said the coronavirus pandemic deepened his longing to be home with his wife, Julia, and their three kids.

"This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time," he said.

Corden rose to fame after appearing in the three-series British comedy "Gavin & Stacey." His break in the U.S. came in 2012, when the London production "One Man, Two Guvnors," which saw him play the lead, made it to Broadway. Corden may already have work secured in a possible revival of the show in Britain, The Sun reported.