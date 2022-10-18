New York Restaurant Lifts James Corden's Ban

New York City restaurateur Keith McNally lifted a ban on comedian/actor James Corden, who he previously slammed as the "most abusive" customer he's ever encountered, saying he believed in second chances.

Taking to Instagram, McNally wrote that Corden had contacted him and "apologized profusely" shortly after the restaurateur wrote a scathing Instagram post saying he had to "86" (kick out or ban) the comedian from his restaurants due to his mistreatment of the staff.

"Having f****d up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances," McNally, who owns the iconic restaurant Balthazar, wrote Monday night.

"Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar," he added. "So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven."

Earlier Monday, McNally shared "two examples of the funny man's [Corden's] treatment" of his employees across some of his establishments. The one incident took place in June, when Corden made a scene after finding a hair in his food, according to McNally.

"After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic," McNally wrote alongside a photo Corden. "Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.'"

The second incident took place earlier this month when Corden reportedly raised his voice to a server when his wife's brunch order was made incorrectly. The manager's notes from the ordeal describe Corden "yelling like crazy to the server," saying, "You can't do your job!"

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally wrote. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

While McNally had said all was forgiven, Twitter users shared their stories about Corden, with some comparing him to former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, whose image took a knock after a 2020 report revealed numerous allegations about her show being a toxic work environment.

"I love that people are shocked that James Corden is hated by an entire restaurant chain. HE IS AND HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE MALE ELLEN. Nobody listens until something like this goes public," tweeted comedian Josh Macuga in response to the online reaction.

Voice actor Kenneth Robert Marlo also weighed in on Twitter with claims about Corden.

"Considering the way James Corden treated people in the Broadway house I managed years ago, I'm actually surprised he hasn't been banned from more than Balthazar's," Marlo wrote. "Absolutely wretched, wretched, miserable, little man. Let the downfall commence."