Tags: jameela jamil | awards show | non-binary

Jameela Jamil Suggests Nonbinary Categories for Awards

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 12:30 PM EDT

Jameela Jamil is calling for awards shows to create categories specifically for people who identify as nonbinary in order to ensure women don't get "completely shut out."

"Would it not be better to give non-binary people their own category rather than open the door for Hollywood to completely shut out women given the known disproportionate amount of men vs women winning at award shows?” Jamil wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

"If we now have enough non-binary talent to restructure entire award shows, which is GREAT, then we should add rather than run the accidental risk of erasing, no? I say this as an audience member because I am not going to be nominated for an Oscar anyway," she added. "I have no horse in this race."

Several awards shows have already shifted to gender-neutral categories. With this in mind, Jamil clarified that her sentiments come as the Oscars are "looking to get rid of gendered acting awards."

"As we see with the director award which is genderless, it’s rare to even see a woman nominated never mind win," Jamil continued.

"I want to open more doors and create more tables, not narrow the opportunities for everyone, including GNC [gender nonconforming] people."

Jamil added that she felt as though "we will see a growing ire from women who get shut out of award opportunities because we have created only one spot for a winner amongst 10s of thousands of actors, in a world that favors men."

"I don’t think it will help women or NB people to minimize the amount of possible winners,” she added. "We should look to EXPAND the possibilities so that both GNC people and women have a fair shot in an industry that has for a long time struggled to treat others equals to men."

Earlier this year, Jamil criticized the entertainment industry for pressuring stars to obtain unrealistic weight goals. This, she said, was evident at the Oscars.

"The images last. But the methods aren't sustainable, nor are they normally sustained, until the next awards season!" Jamil wrote in an Instagram post. "Where again the images of ageless, weightless women are used as a tool of aspiration."

The actor went on to slam the industry for promoting unattainable body sizes, saying that while she "loved so many of the dresses, and the people in them," it was "an industry pressure and a result of F***ing TINY samples from designers that are straight off the runway from fashion month, that result in such a forced uniform thinness, and fear of wrinkles."


Tuesday, 20 June 2023 12:30 PM
