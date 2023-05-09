Jameela Jamil Exited Audition Because of Sex Scenes

Jameela Jamil said she dropped out of her audition for Season 4 of "You" because she did not want to film sex scenes.

The 37-year-old "Good Place" star elaborated on her decision during an appearance on an episode of Stitcher Studios' "Podcrushed" podcast.

"I don't do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show," Jamil told Penn Badgley, referring to the fourth season of the star's hit Netflix series.

"My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't," she continued.

"And then you came out and were like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore,'" Jamil said to Badgley, who had previously said he wanted to limit his intimate scenes in the show.

"And I was like, 'I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw.' But then I was like, 'I should have gone and done the show,'" Jamil said, further admitting that she "can't even watch sex scenes in films."

"Even on my own, I have to fast forward through sex scenes because I've become so shy about watching other people," Jamil said. "It's not a shame. I feel there's an awkwardness around it."

Badgley faced backlash after making his remarks about wanting to limit his intimate scenes in "You."

"I asked Sera Gamble, [the] creator, 'Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?' This was actually a decision I had made before I took the show," he said earlier this year on the "Podcrushed" podcast, according to People. "I don't think I've ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main things is, Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm always romantic lead?"

Badgley continued: "It got to a point where [I thought], I don't want to do that, so I said to Sera, like, 'My desire would be zero [intimate scenes], to go from 100 to zero.'"

Badgley later told GQ that his comments were "blown out of proportion."

"What I was speaking about wasn't actually the final product," he told the outlet. "It was sort of like the culture inherent to the production of all movies, but particularly those scenes. It's like, Look, we know that Hollywood has had a history of flagrant exploitation and abuse."