'Good Place' Actress Jameela Jamil Leaves Twitter

"Good Place" star Jameela Jamil said she is quitting Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion.

Soon after signing a deal with Twitter, Musk posted a tweet encouraging users to remain on the social media platform.

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," he wrote. But that did not stop several celebrities, including Jamil, from stepping away.

"Ah he got Twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold," Jamil wrote. Her tweet was accompanied by photos of her holding her pet dog Barold. "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck," she added.

Jamil earlier joked about leaving Twitter amid news of Musk acquiring the company.

"One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win-win for you all really," she wrote in a tweet Monday.

Replying to a follower who asked why she threatened to leave Twitter, Jamil wrote: "Because it’s going to become a lawless space of bigotry , misogyny, and xenophobia and people who already have no money… being manipulated about crypto."

Other celebrities and prominent names who have either quit Twitter, or are considering it, include activist Shaun King, who deleted his Twitter account on Monday after saying Musk's purchase of the company was "about white power"; wrestling legend Mick Foley, who said he was considering leaving the platform; and activist and author Amy Siskind, who also said she was mulling the idea of leaving Twitter, according to Newsweek.