Ireland Baldwin Slams Kim Kardashian's Elephant-Hide Bag

Ireland Baldwin criticized Kim Kardashian for appearing to use what seems to be a vintage Hermès bag made from elephant hide, after footage from the Hulu series "All's Fair" surfaced showing Kardashian carrying the accessory on set.

"This is so disgusting and shameful," Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I don't understand how these people are supported the way they are."

The backlash began after the Instagram account Birkin Junky, run by Daniel Wesson, shared a video of Kardashian holding a gray Hermès Birkin during filming.

Kardashian, 45, stars in the legal drama alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, and Naomi Watts, portraying a cohort of divorce attorneys who launch their own independent practice. In the clip, she is seen posing with the bag between takes.

Wesson noted that the accessory is not a recent Hermès product, explaining, "Hermès no longer makes elephant leather bags (thank God), but back in the '80s they had a custom order made by a client who brought in an elephant hide from a hunting safari. They rarely pop up, but when they do, they take the internet by storm."

Animal-rights group PETA has previously addressed the existence of these rare bags. In an April post, the organization stated that while Hermès never "officially" sold elephant-skin purses, the company did produce them using hides brought in by clients during that era. PETA also noted that the elephants used for those materials were allegedly shot and killed during a 1980s safari.

Kardashian's appearance on "All's Fair" has drawn attention for more than the controversial accessory. Her on-screen wardrobe, created by stylist Soki Mak, has been widely discussed and at times mocked by viewers who argue the looks are unrealistic for a practicing attorney.

Mak and Kardashian sourced many of the outfits from vintage designers such as Donna Karan and John Galliano to craft the visual identity of Kardashian's character, Allura. Mak has pushed back on the criticism and previously described how the collaboration began.

"Honestly, when I first opened the DM from Kim, I thought it was a fake profile," she told Vogue this month. She added that they had worked together before "All's Fair," and that the fast pace of production left little time to grasp the scale of the opportunity.

"Everything was moving at such a fast pace that I didn't really have time to digest the magnitude of what I was about to embark on. It was all very last-minute," she said.

According to Mak, the character's aesthetic was intentional. She said that she and Kardashian "knew the show would be a talking point, regardless of whether it's to someone's taste," noting that Allura "doesn't give a s–t what other people think. She knows exactly what she likes and doesn't follow trends."

Mak added that Allura "exudes confidence" walking "down the hallway in the law office," and that the styling choices were "obviously exaggerated for TV" but immediately resonated with Kardashian and series producer Ryan Murphy.