Alec Baldwin Regrets Impact of Kim Basinger Divorce on Daughter

Monday, 03 March 2025 12:36 PM EST

Actor Alec Baldwin reflected on the challenges of his divorce from Kim Basinger, and how their 2002 split affected their daughter, Ireland, now 29.

Baldwin, 66, spoke candidly about the deterioration of their marriage, and his regrets, during the latest episode of "The Baldwins" on TLC.

"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," he said, according to People. "It went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody."

Baldwin described the experience as "just insanity and really, really tough." He added, "One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland."

Baldwin and Basinger, 71, were married from 1993 to 2002, according to People. His daughter found herself at the center of their contentious split when an angry voicemail from Baldwin to her surfaced, leading to a temporary loss of his visitation rights and a public apology.

Baldwin has since remarried, tying the knot with Hilaria in 2012. They have seven children.

Baldwin said he now has a "good relationship" with his daughter.

"She loves the kids. She's very sweet to them, and she's their older sister, but she's not in that pack," he said. "This is why I think I'm so focused on [oldest daughter] Carmen and I want to have a good relationship with Carmen, because I have a girl all over again."

Basinger recently opened up about where she stands with Baldwin in an interview with Variety, saying that she and Baldwin "have a great relationship."

"I have great respect for where he is today and his family," she said. 

"We don't spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk," she added. "He'll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and, I think, loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don't wish him anything but everything good."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

