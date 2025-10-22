Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Cuts Ties With 'Narcissistic' Relatives

Ireland Baldwin said that she has cut off contact with some relatives she described as "narcissistic" and "unreliable," a decision she shared publicly ahead of her 30th birthday on Oct. 23.

In a Substack post published Oct. 20 titled "30, Flirty and Surviving," the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger said she is entering a new decade determined to leave behind toxic family relationships.

"I move into 30 with a lot less weight on my shoulders," she wrote. "This weight that was brought on by the need to continue to carry my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members who I thought I needed in my life."

Ireland Baldwin reflected on what she called a "lonely childhood" following her parents' 2002 divorce, saying she spent years trying to "win over" certain relatives before realizing the damage those relationships caused.

"Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are," she wrote.

"So I inch into my thirties with an understanding that this is how you break these cycles."

Ireland Baldwin, who shares a two-year-old daughter, Holland Baldwin, with musician RAC, said motherhood has helped her define what she wants to allow in her life and what she will no longer accept

"My daughter doesn't have to know these people, and I can protect her from them," she wrote.

"I can do my very best to construct my own idea of a family, piece by piece. And show how a real family treats one another."

Alec Baldwin and Basinger's divorce led to a drawn-out custody battle in the mid-2000s, drawing attention in 2007 when a voicemail surfaced in which the actor called his then-11-year-old daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig."

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in 2017, he said the remark continues to follow him.

"It's thrown in your face every day," he said. "It's a scab that never heals 'cause it's being picked at all the time by other people."

"My daughter, that's hurt her in a permanent way."

In recent years, Ireland Baldwin has said her relationship with her father has improved, crediting his wife, Hilaria, for helping mend their bond.

"Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do," she wrote on Instagram in September.

"She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I've always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness."