Ian McKellen 'Looking Forward' to Working After Falling Off Stage

Sir Ian McKellen has shared a health update after falling off stage mid-performance at a London theater and then being rushed to hospital Monday.

The actor, 85, is currently portraying John Falstaff in "Player Kings," a staging of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV" parts one and two, at the Noël Coward Theatre. The production was adapted by Robert Icke and stars Richard Coyle and "Ted Lasso" actor Toheeb Jimoh, according to the Independent.

McKellen sustained injuries when, during a fight scene, he slipped and fell from the stage. Taking to social media Tuesday, McKellen said he was feeling positive about his recovery and "looking forward to returning to work."

"Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work," he wrote in a statement.

A representative for the production released a statement addressing the incident to the Independent.

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings," the statement read.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits," it added.

Performances were canceled as McKellen recovers.

"Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support," the statement added.

Speaking with the BBC shortly after the fall, a Methodist minister from Downham Market who was in the audience described how McKellen "seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene."

"He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience," he said.

"The house lights came up very quickly as the stage management and front-of-house team dealt with the incident. We were evacuated immediately so that Sir Ian could be treated in privacy."

"Player Kings" is scheduled to transfer to the Bristol Hippodrome in July, with additional performances planned in Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle.