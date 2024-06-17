WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ian mckellen | hospital | theater | show | stage | london | injured

Ian McKellen, 85, Falls off Stage, Rushed to Hospital

Monday, 17 June 2024 07:56 PM EDT

The 85-year-old actor Ian McKellen, known for his role as Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, was rushed to a hospital after falling off stage during a fight scene in a play at London's Noel Coward Theatre on Monday.

Sky News reported that McKellen lost his footing while playing John Falstaff in "Player Kings."

An audience member told the outlet they were "in shock" and that it "must have been quite a fall from high up."

"I was at the back of the theatre in the stalls," the audience member recounted. "There was a fight scene and Sir Ian stepped down the step that was on stage, lost his footing and fell off the stage and into the audience.

"He still had his microphone on and could be heard shouting for help as some stage hands came out and then started instructing everyone to leave as they brought a stretcher on."

The seriousness of the actor's condition is not yet known.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 17 June 2024 07:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

