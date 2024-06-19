Ted Danson Helps Woody Harrelson After Motorcycle Accident

Actor Woody Harrelson said he was in a motorcycle accident on his way to record an interview for the latest "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast and that fellow "Cheers" star Ted Danson helped patch him up.

Harrelson collided with a Tesla en route to the studio and was thrown over his handlebars. He didn't sustain any major injuries and was wearing a helmet. He discussed the incident during his appearance alongside Danson on the Conan O'Brien podcast.

"A tumble is a fair term. I did go over my handlebars," Harrelson, 62, said after the accident, according to Variety. “I was honestly and embarrassingly passing this Tesla on the left that I felt was moving a little slow and I didn't realize he was moving slow because he was taking a left. I was on a motorcycle.”

Harrelson said he always felt that "the shortest distance between two points in L.A. is a motorcycle."

"But today it proved not to be so very fast in terms of transporting ... I always thought I would be OK. I felt there was some pain involved. I felt the pain but I never thought I'd be killed or anything or maimed," he continued.

Harrelson escaped relatively unscathed bar a wound on his wrist, which Danson helped patch up when he arrived at the studio. As a result, the interview started late.

"We're in the bathroom and I was like, 'You played a doctor, right?' and Ted said, 'I also played a lawyer, so we can sue the guy,'" Harrelson recalled, referencing a role Danson played as a doctor on the soap opera "The Doctors."

Danson cleaned and wrapped Harrelson's wound.

"His confidence, his demeanor, everything about the way he does it makes you feel like you're in the best hands. I never doubted him," Harrelson said.

"I am sad," Danson added. "He could've been hurt badly."